Morocco’s Foreign Minister Visits France to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita on Monday started a working visit to France at the invitation of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot.

The visit is part of the implementation of the Reinforced Exceptional Partnership, established by the Declaration signed in Rabat on October 28, 2024, by HM King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Bourita’s visit will focus on reviewing the implementation of this Declaration, in line with the directives of the two heads of State.