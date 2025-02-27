Morocco’s RS Berkane Welcomes CAS Ruling Upholding CAF Cup Semi-Final Victory

Rabat – (MAP) – Moroccan club RS Berkane has welcomed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirming its victory over Algeria’s USM Algiers in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup. USMA requested to replay the match and FAF requested to stop the authorization of the jersey including a map of Morocco.

In its remark addressed to CAF, CAS explains that CAF should not have accepted a jersey with a map with political characteristics.

In a statement on Wednesday, the club said it had received the CAS decision, which rejected USM Algiers’ appeal to annul the results of both legs and impose sanctions on Berkane.

“The ruling upholds RS Berkane’s victory without any penalties, a decision that has been met with great satisfaction by our supporters,” the club said.

The CAS decision effectively ends the dispute, cementing Berkane’s place in the tournament’s final standings.