Morocco’s Top Police Chief Attends 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow

Moscow- Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, is on a working visit to Moscow on May 27-29 to represent the Kingdom at the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

The meeting, which holds particular significance in the field of security, is attended by heads and senior officials from security and intelligence services representing over 100 countries from the Global South, the East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Numerous international and regional organizations are also attending, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Organized by the Russian Security Council, this meeting has been held regularly since 2010. It serves as a strategic forum for coordination and exchange of views among countries on developing collective mechanisms to address growing global threats and to examine international policies aimed at neutralizing emerging risks, thereby contributing to the consolidation of international peace and security.

This event, chaired by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, was marked by the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and an opening address via videoconference by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who emphasized that the new global security architecture must be fair and equitable and that all countries should be provided with strong guarantees to ensure their own security without compromising the interests and security of others.

The Russian president also welcomed the participation of security and intelligence services from Eastern and Southern countries, which represent the majority of the global security system. These countries, he noted, support the principle of fair and equitable sovereignty and promote their own development models.

The meeting’s agenda also included plenary sessions and several thematic conferences addressing various global security issues, such as the growing threats of terrorism, as evidenced by the emergence of regional strongholds and new hubs of terrorist organizations; the increasing dangers of cybercrime and breaches targeting vital and sensitive state infrastructures; and the transnational intersections and ramifications of organized crime.

As part of the event, the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance stressed that neutralizing growing strategic threats and dangers requires the establishment of a joint and indivisible security infrastructure, with the assistance of national security and intelligence services in close cooperation and coordination with their counterparts in different regions of the world.

Hammouchi also noted that fair and equitable cooperation between countries is the key to the success of any security structure aimed at confronting current strategic threats and challenges. “The duty of vigilance underlying our proactive efforts and shared responsibility requires the exchange of information on all identified or potential security threats, as well as their secure and immediate sharing in the interest of our collective security, based on a win-win principle,” he said.

On the sidelines of this international event, which featured a series of multilateral security focused meetings, the Moroccan official held bilateral talks with the heads and members of several security and intelligence services from brotherly and friendly nations, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation.

These meetings focused on numerous issues of common interest and on ways to bolster bilateral cooperation to address emerging risks and threats.

This visit highlights the prominent role and active presence of Morocco in the field of international security cooperation. It also reflects the credibility enjoyed by Moroccan security services among their international partners as major players in joint efforts to preserve international security and stability.