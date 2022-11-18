Mortal remains of five pupils who died in Adrobaa-Terchire crash laid to rest

The Adrobaa town in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region turned into a state of mourning and grief when the mortal remains of five school children who died in a fatal accident were laid in state on Thursday.

The bodies of Russell Aboagye, aged 4, Rugby Agyeiwaa Twumasi, 12, Enoch Tutu, 6, and Bernard Okyere, 8, were laid in state at the Adrobaa Roman Catholic (R/C) school park for mourners to pay their last respects amid wailings.

One of them, Ngyemaa Zyana, 6 years had already been buried.

They were among the school children who were involved in a gory accident on the Adrobaa-Terchire road in the early hours of Friday November 11, 2022.

The Police have since put the death toll at six in the ghastly crash, which occurred when the driver, also deceased, of the DS Elites Academy at Terchire, had gone to pick the school children from Adrobaa to Terchire.

On their way back, the school’s Benz bus with registration number AW 6315-11 reportedly developed a mechanical fault and in the process the driver lost control.

The atmosphere at Adrobaa was filled with sorrow and pain when the mourners, including school children, could not hide their tears to say goodbye to the departed souls.

The Ghana News Agency later gathered Emmanuel Kwakye, 27, the driver of the Benz bus would be buried on Friday November 18.