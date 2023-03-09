Mortal remains of slain soldier laid to rest

The mortal remains of soldier Imoro Sherrif who was allegedly stabbed to death in Taifa a suburb of Ashaiman has been laid to rest.

It was an emotional morning as military officers could not hide their human side as they gave their 21-year-old colleague his last walk.

Photos: Slain soldier in Ashaiman laid to rest

The body was prepared for burial at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu prayed for his soul after some Islamic rituals.

The late Sherrif, a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region was allegedly killed by a mob at Ashaiman Taifa last Saturday.

In the last three weeks, he has been in Accra for a military course and had been visiting his parents in Ashaiman every Friday.

Friday, March 4, would have been the third time he was going home but it was never to be as he was killed by a gang.

He has been laid to rest at the Burma Camp cemetery.-Myjoyonline