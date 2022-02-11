Mortar shell attack kills three in Somalia

Three people were killed and a similar number injured when mortar shells hit a residential area in the coastal Barawe town in southern Somalia Wednesday, military officials said.

The Somali National Army (SNA) local officials told Radio Mogadishu that the soldiers launched a security operation in the area in search of the terrorists who committed the heinous act.

“Three civilians were killed and three others wounded after mortars fired by the terrorists hit a residential area in Barawe town,” the radio reported.

Witnesses said the terrorists fired the mortar shells when the election of the seven Lower House seats from the South-West state was underway. The locals said some mortar shells landed near the South-West presidential palace.

“We heard gunfire in some parts of the town, especially in an area near the presidential palace where the election was taking place,” said a witness who declined to be named.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the southern part of Somalia but al-Shabab military groups often stage such attacks in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and elsewhere across Somalia. Enditem