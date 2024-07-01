MoFFA Condemns Desecration of Dead Body in Asante Akyem

The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) has strongly denounced the desecration of a deceased person by youth in Asante Akyem, emphasizing the need for respect and dignity in funeral rites.

MoFFA expressed deep concern over recent incidents of disrespect towards the deceased, citing a disturbing video circulating on social media that captures inappropriate handling during funeral ceremonies. According to MoFFA, this behaviour violates Section 285 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

“The Agency is dismayed by the recent video from Asante Akyem showing the improper treatment of a deceased individual during funeral proceedings, alongside similar incidents reported across the country. Such actions are a direct affront to the solemnity and dignity that should accompany funeral rites,” MoFFA stated.

The agency condemned these acts as contrary to public health principles and emphasized their potential legal consequences under Ghanaian law.

“Section 285 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act stipulates penalties for unlawfully hindering burial or mishandling a dead body. We urge the public to uphold respect for the deceased and adhere to the legal and ethical standards governing funeral practices,” MoFFA reiterated, ensuring the public is well-informed about the legal and ethical standards.

MoFFA called upon the public to refrain from such actions, emphasizing that respecting the dignity of the deceased is not only crucial for public health and safety but also for maintaining societal norms of decency during funeral ceremonies.