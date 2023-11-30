Mortuary workers abort strike

Leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) Wednesday aborted an intended strike following a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The strike, which was intended to start today, November 29, over unpaid benefits and unresolved grievances surrounding their condition of service, has been put on hold until further notice, according to the leadership of the Association.

At a meeting to resolve the issue today, the NLC tasked the Ministry of Health to bring representatives from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) as major stakeholders for the next meeting scheduld for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Richard Kofi Jordan, General Secretary of MOWAG, said in the spirit of fairness and cooperation with the process and other stakeholders, they had agreed to suspend the strike till further notice.

“We are hopeful that we will arrive at an amicable conclusion at the next meeting, and that whatever is owed to us will not enter next year,” Mr Jordan said.

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana earlier in a statement at a general meeting of its members, said it was agreed that since all avenues to resolve their grievances had proven futile, notice of indefinite nationwide strike be served as in Section 159 of Act,651(2003).