Moscow condemns Kiev’s attack on civilian ship

Moscow strongly condemns Kiev’s “terrorist attack” on a Russian civilian ship in the Kerch Strait, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Saturday.

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian oil tanker in the Kerch Strait, causing damage to the engine room of the tanker, but no casualties, the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center of Novorossiysk said on Saturday.

The attack “not only threatened the safety of the crew, but also posed the threat of a large-scale environmental catastrophe,” Zakharova said.

“The Kiev regime, facing no condemnation from Western countries and international organizations, is busy applying new terrorist methods, this time in the waters of the Black Sea,” she added.

“Such barbaric actions cannot be justified and they will not remain without response, while their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” she said.