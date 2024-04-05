Moscow Critiques Macron’s View on sending troops to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about the potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine as unacceptable, especially amid the tense military-political situation in Europe, local media reported on Thursday.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly commented on the French president’s recent statements about the possible dispatch of military personnel from alliance member countries to the combat zone. I repeat that these ideas were immediately disavowed at NATO headquarters in Brussels, and in Washington, and in most other capitals of the bloc,” Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency quoted Grushko as saying.

“These statements indicate a readiness to follow the path of escalation in conditions when the West itself is suffering a strategic defeat on the ground. Such bragging, no matter what foreign or domestic political goals they pursue, are unacceptable for responsible politicians, especially in the context of the already tense military-political situation in Europe,” Grushko said.

Grushko also highlighted that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that the alliance is not at war with Russia and is not a party to the conflict surrounding Ukraine.

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the European Union’s plan for a new coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and discussed, without consensus, the potential deployment of troops, saying that all options are being considered.