Moscow terror attack sought to disunify Russia – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the masterminds behind the deadly terrorist attack in suburban Moscow aimed to undermine Russia’s unity.

The investigation provided that the primary goal of the attack was “precisely to inflict damage to our unity,” Putin said. “There are no other goals visible, and there are none.”

Putin also said that Russia could not be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic extremists, adding the country demonstrates “a unique example of unity among different faiths, religions and ethnicities.”

A shooting on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the northwest of Moscow was followed by a massive fire, resulting in at least 144 people killed and another 551 injured, official statistics showed.

Russia had previously suggested that the terrorist attack was linked to Ukraine, a claim that Ukraine had repeatedly denied.