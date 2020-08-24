MOSCOW, May 12, 2020 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Dec. 19, 2019 shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, Russian media reported Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Moscow will retaliate for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Austria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“Our embassy has already mentioned the traditional principle of mirrored actions. The retaliation will take place one way or another,” Peskov told a daily briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in Vienna said in a statement that it was “outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is detrimental to constructive Russian-Austrian relations,” adding that an identical reaction from Moscow would come soon.

Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat in connection with industrial espionage, local media reported on Monday.

