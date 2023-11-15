Moscow worried over tense international crisis in the artic region

Russia is concerned over the tense situation in the Arctic and the increased potential for conflict in the region, local media reported Tuesday citing Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The international situation in the Arctic region is very difficult and tense,” which can lead to a growing potential for conflict, Korchunov said.

Korchunov expressed concern over the fragmentation of international cooperation in the Arctic, further pointing to the weakening of the Arctic Council.

He said that the politicization of international scientific cooperation has ultimately led to “a breakdown of established ties” between research and educational organizations in the Arctic region.

Korchunov expressed the hope that experts and workers would be able to resume their work by the end of the year.