Moses Abor’s Grassroots Mobilization Gains Momentum

Moses Abor, former NPP Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer and Founder & Coordinator of the Blue Army Movement (BAM), visited the newly established NPP Northerners’ settlement in Mallam on Friday, 21st February, 2025.

This visit marked the beginning of his grassroots mobilization efforts under Operation Touch Base, aimed at strengthening party unity, addressing grassroots concerns, and setting the stage for a strategic 2028 election campaign.

During his visit, Hon. Abor expressed gratitude to the chiefs and stakeholders who facilitated the acquisition of land for the settlement. He apologized to party members for any past disappointments, acknowledging the responsibility of dedicated members to work hard and return NPP to power. Hon. Abor assured them that grading of the settlement was a priority and emphasized the need for party members to forgive past government appointees who did not treat the grassroots with fairness and respect.

The community members welcomed Hon. Abor’s visit and pledged their unwavering support to the party. They reaffirmed their lifelong loyalty to the NPP but expressed concerns, including the “Father-for-All” syndrome, lack of grassroots support from leadership, and the need for more proactive assistance from NPP leaders.

Hon. Abor presented BAM-branded T-shirts to the group, urging them to rally behind the cause. He declared that the campaign starts now and called for an aggressive grassroots mobilization strategy, assuring them that the new NPP will prioritize the grassroots.

As a key pillar of this mobilization, the BLUE ARMY MOVEMENT (BAM) will serve as a strong force to energize and unite party members. Hon. Abor’s team will intensify grassroots engagement, expand support for the grassroots, base supporters, and ghetto communities, and hold leadership accountable to ensure grassroots concerns are addressed.

With renewed energy, unity, and strategic planning, the NPP is on course to reclaim power in 2028. As Hon. Abor emphasized, “Victory starts now—Let’s make it happen together!”