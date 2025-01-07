Moses Antwi Thanks CRS for Providing Boreholes in Bono and Ahafo Regions

Mr. Moses Antwi, widely known as Nana Moses, has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for their significant contribution in addressing the water scarcity issues in the Bono and Ahafo regions.

CRS has provided a total of 19 boreholes to these regions—11 in the Ahafo Region and 8 in the Bono Region—transforming the lives of thousands by ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.

The initiative has particularly benefited underserved communities, including those in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region, such as Botokrom School, Diawuokrom, Asifkrom, and Kwame Barima Krom. In the Ahafo Region, boreholes were completed in communities within the Asunafo South District, including Tettehkrom, Mamponteng, Berkyekrom, and Aboaboaso, as well as in the Tano North District, which covers areas like Onwe, Bomaamu, Gambia, Sofokrom, Issifukrom, Dwrirkrom, and Tanoso MA Basic School.

Plans are also in place to bring additional boreholes to the Jaman North District once curfew restrictions are lifted.

In a statement, Nana Moses expressed his deep appreciation for CRS’s commitment to expanding its operations into the Bono and Ahafo regions. “I am immensely grateful to CRS for their unprecedented decision to expand their operations beyond their traditional regions to the Bono and Ahafo areas,” he said. “Their generous support has brought hope and relief to communities that have faced years of struggle without access to safe drinking water.”

Reflecting on the origins of this impactful collaboration, Nana Moses explained that the partnership began in 2022 following his visits to communities facing dire water challenges. His goal was to find sustainable solutions to improve the lives of residents in these regions, and CRS’s willingness to support this vision has been transformative. “The collaboration with CRS has not only provided clean water but has also enhanced health, education, and livelihoods in these areas,” he added.

This project marks CRS’s first-ever initiative in the Bono and Ahafo regions, a milestone achieved thanks to Nana Moses’s advocacy. His efforts have paved the way for a lasting partnership that will continue to benefit local communities for years to come.

Nana Moses concluded with a final note of thanks, saying, “I extend my deepest thanks to CRS and their entire team for their dedication and hard work in bringing this project to fruition. Together, we are changing lives and creating brighter futures for our people.”