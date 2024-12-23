Moses Asaga’s Potential Role in Mahama’s Government Sparks Debate Over Ghana’s Oil Sector

One name that has resurfaced in these conversations is Moses Asaga, a former Member of Parliament for Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region. His previous remarks about his ambitions to lead the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have ignited fresh debate over his potential role in the new government and the future of Ghana’s oil sector.

In a 2022 interview with Motion TV, Asaga, who served as an MP from 1997 to 2013, voiced his concerns about the management of Ghana’s oil industry under the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration. He specifically highlighted what he saw as widespread mismanagement, political interference, and corruption within the sector, which, in his view, had strained Ghana’s relationships with international oil companies.

“I’ve been following the oil sector closely, and it’s clear that there has been a significant lack of proper management,” Asaga stated in the 2022 interview. “During the Akufo-Addo administration, there was too much political interference, which led to a breakdown in our relationships with international partners. This mismanagement has resulted in severe losses for the country.”

Asaga’s critique of the current administration’s handling of the oil sector has drawn attention to the challenges facing Ghana’s energy industry and raised questions about his potential role in revitalizing it. Given his past statements and the significance of the oil sector to Ghana’s economy, his potential appointment to the GNPC or another key position in the energy sector is now a subject of intense speculation.