Moses B. Arthur – Ghanaian Real Estate Developer & Public Speaker Named 26th Most Influential Black Person of African Descent

Moses Brentu Arthur, Co-founder & CEO of Afrimart Atlantic Limited, has been recognised as the 26th Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) for the 2025 Global Top 50 list. The recognition aligns with the objectives of the newly declared Second International Decade for People of African Descent, as announced by the United Nations, aiming to celebrate and advance the significant contributions made by people of African descent globally.

Reacting to the news, the young visionary expressed deep gratitude for being named among the Global Top 50 in Philanthropy & Social Impact, reinforcing his belief that impact-driven efforts always gain visibility with time.

The renowned conference speaker who recently hosted more than 3,000 youths at Trailblazers Unite at the University of Professional Studies Accra emphasized that the honour is a natural consequence of committed service. “When you commit to building, serving, and solving, recognition becomes a byproduct, not the goal,” he stated.

He attributed the honor to divine guidance and support, saying, “This is only the beginning.” He acknowledged the vital role of his team, partners, mentors, and friends whose collective efforts have fueled their mission to create a more inclusive and equitable world. He encouraged fellow trailblazers saying “Stay the course. Your impact matters. Your voice matters. Your work matters. The awards will follow – but the assignment must always come first.”

At the core of this recognition is Arthur’s work with Afrimart Atlantic Limited and Entrepreneurship Hub Africa, both of which have contributed significantly to empowering entrepreneurs and change-makers.

Through the Trailblazers Unite Event, these platforms have become beacons of opportunity and transformation. Arthur remarked, “Legacy is built in the unseen moments… Keep sowing. Keep building. Keep serving. The world will catch up to what God has already ordained.”

Jonathan Olufowobi, CEO of MIPAD, congratulated the honorees and reiterated the organization’s mission to spotlight Black excellence.

“Our initiative serves to promote the narrative of Black success stories, shining a light on the remarkable endeavors and victories of African descendants,” he said, underlining the importance of recognition across varied sectors and roles.

As part of the recognition, MIPAD’s honorees have been celebrated in categories such as Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture, and Activism & Humanitarian Endeavors.

The global network of MIPAD alumni and current honorees is set to converge at the Recognition Week 2025 in New York City, alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming their shared commitment to the advancement of Africa and its Diaspora.