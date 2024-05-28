Moses Baiden Receives Top CEO Accolade at 8th CEO Summit

At the recent 8th CEO Summit, Moses Kwasi Baiden Jnr, the CEO and Founder of Margins ID Group, was honored as Ghana’s foremost CEO.

This recognition underscores his remarkable journey in business and adds to his extensive list of accolades garnered over two decades.

Moses Baiden’s leadership has propelled Intelligent Cards Production Systems (ICPS) Limited, a Margins Group entity, to become Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest certified facility. His dedication to the Margins Group’s vision of global leadership in identification, data systems, transactions, and solutions has been unwavering.

With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, Moses Baiden has led his team to develop award-winning products and services, setting new industry standards. His exemplary leadership qualities have earned him over 20 awards, both locally and internationally.

Among his notable recognitions are Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award, Iconic Manufacturing Personality of the Decade, and Outstanding CEO of the Year. These awards attest to his significant contributions to the Ghanaian economy and his commitment to driving social and financial inclusion.

As Moses Baiden continues to lead Margins ID Group to greater heights, his legacy of excellence and innovation serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and business leaders across Africa and beyond.