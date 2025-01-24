Moses OK Shares Inspiring Journey of Faith and Perseverance in Recent Interview

Gospel musician Moses OK recently opened up about the challenging moments in his life during an interview with Roselyn Felli on Changes on Joy Prime.

The artist, known for his unwavering faith and powerful music, shared a deeply personal story about his journey, revealing how financial difficulties forced him to drop out of school—a pivotal moment that changed the course of his life.

“My parents couldn’t afford my school fees,” Moses OK explained, recalling the tough decision to leave school. Despite the setback, his passion for God’s work remained steadfast. His parents had hoped he would learn a trade, but Moses OK was determined to follow the calling he felt deep within himself. “I wanted to become a man of God, and I was adamant about following the path God had set for me,” he said.

As he pursued his dream, Moses OK faced not only financial challenges but also skepticism from those around him, particularly his family. He shared how, when working on his first music project, he kept it a secret from his father. “I called it ‘Secret Vision’ because, to them, they thought nothing good would come out of my life,” he confessed. But despite the doubt and uncertainty, Moses OK was unwavering in his belief that God would guide him. “I had confidence that my God would not fail me,” he added.

Reflecting on the struggles he endured, Moses OK expressed how his faith kept him going even when things seemed impossible. “At that time, things hadn’t changed yet, but I knew the friend I was walking with—God—would never fail me,” he said, underscoring the power of faith that continues to drive his success today. His story serves as a testament to perseverance, faith, and the unwavering belief that with God, anything is possible.