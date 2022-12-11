Moshies in Burkina Faso pay homage to Sirigu Paramount Chief

The Moshie community from Burkina Faso has paid a historic homage to Paramount Chief of the Sirigu Traditional Area, Naba Roland Akwara Atogumdeya III in the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

Led by 21 chiefs, the Moshies, who reside in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, were tracing their roots, ancestral home and connections, which is believed to begin at Zecco in the present-day Burkina Faso near the borders of Ghana.

The visit was part of efforts to create enabling opportunity for the Moshies to know and socialise with chiefs and people of Sirigu whom they believe were descendants of the same ancestor.

History has it that in the past when warriors were conquering territories, a man named Atalmiro migrated from Gambaga in the present-day North East Region to Zecco, the then Upper Volta.

According to history Atalmiro had five children, including four sons and a daughter who also migrated and settled in various communities spreading, especially across Ghana and Burkina Faso.

The first son, Adare, it was told migrated from Zecco to form his own family whose children created the present-day Tungo and Yelewongo in Burkina Faso and Yua in Ghana.

It is also said that while Akarigea, the second son, remained at Zecco, the third son, Azuko moved to Sirigu while his son also moved to Sherigu in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

While the fourth son, Adampoore gave birth to the people of Navrongo, Atalmiro’s only daughter, Anyelinga, married a man who was believed to be staying in the bush and gave birth to the Moshies in Burkina Faso.

The name Moshie means bush, to depict that the first man to be called a moshie was staying in the bush.

Balole Naba Akango, one of the chiefs revealed that it was important for people to trace their roots to ensure that they knew where they came from to build forces for peace and development.

He said knowing one’s history was key to appreciating different cultures and building alliance for sustainable development.

The Sirigu Paramount Chief noted that the visit by the Moshies was historic and one that would further strengthen the relationship that existed between the Moshies and Frafras.

“We are one and it is very important for us to know each other, though they are staying far away from here.

Our people engage in trading activities with them but they do not know each and it could happen that they could have misunderstanding which could evolve into serious conflict but knowing each other will strengthen our unity,” he said.

Cultural dance performances from both tribes characterised the occasion.