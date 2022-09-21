Most accidents are caused by reckless human behaviour – GPRTU

The Head of communication of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr. Abass Imoro has stated that most accidents are caused by reckless human error.

He said the high rate of road accidents could be attributed to non-compliance with simple basic road regulations.

“Most accidents are caused by reckless human behavior. We need to obey road safety regulations to reduce accidents in the country.

“In countries where accidents have been reduced, the laws are respected; when people flout them they are punished,” he stated.

According to Mr. Imoro statistics had shown that 80 per cent of road accidents were due to human error.

Speaking in an interview with news men Mr. Imoro said per Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) regulations, drivers are supposed to drive at a speed limit of 50 km/h in town but most drivers go above the limit.

He, therefore, urged drivers to be cautious on the road by avoiding excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, drunk-driving, fatigue and regularly undertake maintenance of their vehicles.

“I was driving one time and most drivers passed by me because I was driving on the speed limit of 50km/h.

“Let me use this opportunity to urged drivers to abide by road signs and driving regulations” he said.

Meanwhile, the local branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Odorkor Official Town, in Accra, has appealed to the Department of Urban Roads to rehabilitate the 600-kilometre Odorkor Market- Odorkor Last Stop Road.

This is because the road is such in a deplorable state that a journey that should take about 10 minutes could last for 25 minutes.

Making the appeal through reporters at Odorkor-Official Town in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Mr. Daniel Nortey, the Branch Secretary of the Union, said due to the bad nature of the road some drivers have diverted their vehicles to other routes, making transportation very difficult for commuters.

Collaborating the story Mr. Charles Quaye, a driver said due to the number of potholes on the road, he was often seeing a mechanic to fix it, which was a drain on his revenue.

“If the appeal of the GPRTU fell on deaf ears; we will be forced to withdraw our vehicles from the route” he added.

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben Jnr.