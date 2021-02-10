Gospel musician Brother Sammy has asserted that the low patronage of gospel music in recent times is because many people don’t fear God anymore.

According to the musician, past gospel musicians including the likes of Cindy Thomposn, Esther Smith, Yaw Sarpong, among others were revered because people did fear God at that time which made gospel music excel.

But Brother Sammy in an interview with the Ghana News Agency says things have changed in recent times because the fear of God among people is declining which according to him has largely led to the fading out of many veteran gospel musicians.

“The reason why gospel music did thrive in the past is because people did fear God but in recent times people don’t fear God. Most gospel musicians in recent times are often discouraged by some worldly people and are not strong enough to withstand heavy critique especially with the advent of social media.

“Being a gospel music now is more challenging than the past because modern gospel music is confronted with lots of temptation ranging from the ungodly lifestyle by some believers and the desire to get material things because you are considered a star,’’ he stated.

When asked whether doing gospel music is a lucrative venture, Brother Sammy answered, “The thing is being a gospel musician is not about the material things you possess but praising your Maker through music. We cannot be like others who do circular music but win souls for Christ and not think about making money out of music business.

He added, “Gospel musicians in modern times are still doing their best to keep up the spirit of worship through their songs as they spend more money on promotion regardless of whether they are able to recoup their investment or not.”