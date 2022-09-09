Most of our programs are accredited – UG reassures

The University of Ghana has reassured the public that most programmes run at the university, at both undergraduate and graduate levels are either fully accredited, or in the process of having their accreditation renewed.

This was made available in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“The University has been working closely with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, to streamline processes in both institutions to ensure that all programmes in the University are restored to good standing within the shortest possible time, and to rework the structures and procedures for accreditation of programmes,” the statement said.

It said key developments in that regard were the establishment of a desk in the Office of the Registrar dedicated to accreditation-related matters, as well as continued work towards the automation of accreditation processes.

The statement said, “We assure our students and former students, as well as all stakeholders that, all certificates issued by the UG remain valid.”

“We commit to work towards regularising the accreditation status of all our programmes in the short term and working towards streamlining and automating the accreditation system in the long term,” it added.

The 2020 Auditor-General’s report revealed that about 374 of the programmes run by the University were not accredited by the Commission.