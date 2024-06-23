Most Viewed Champions League Goals Revealed

A recent study ranks the top Champions League goals by their view count, showcasing iconic moments from football history.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick
- Club: Real Madrid
- Match: Real Madrid vs. Juventus
- Year: 2018
- Views: 43,575,000
- Neymar’s Critical Goal
- Club: Barcelona
- Match: Barcelona vs. PSG
- Year: 2017
- Views: 18,731,000
- Lionel Messi’s Solo Goal
- Club: Barcelona
- Match: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
- Year: 2011
- Views: 14,440,000
- Zinedine Zidane’s Volley
- Club: Real Madrid
- Match: Real Madrid vs. Leverkusen
- Year: 2002
- Views: 13,440,000
- Lucas Moura’s Last-Second Goal
- Club: Tottenham
- Match: Tottenham vs. Ajax
- Year: 2019
- Views: 12,294,000
- Gareth Bale’s Bicycle Kick
- Club: Real Madrid
- Match: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
- Year: 2018
- Views: 8,472,000
- Sergio Ramos’s Last-Minute Header
- Club: Real Madrid
- Match: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
- Year: 2014
- Views: 7,861,000
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Last-Minute Winner
- Club: Manchester United
- Match: Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich
- Year: 1999
- Views: 5,834,000
- Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Quick Corner
- Club: Liverpool
- Match: Liverpool vs. Barcelona
- Year: 2019
- Views: 5,582,000
- Mohamed Salah’s Chip
- Club: Liverpool
- Match: Liverpool vs. Roma
- Year: 2018
- Views: 4,132,000
These goals have captivated millions worldwide, reflecting the enduring excitement and drama of the UEFA Champions League.
