Most Viewed Champions League Goals Revealed

A recent study ranks the top Champions League goals by their view count, showcasing iconic moments from football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Match: Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Real Madrid vs. Juventus Year: 2018

2018 Views: 43,575,000 Neymar’s Critical Goal Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Match: Barcelona vs. PSG

Barcelona vs. PSG Year: 2017

2017 Views: 18,731,000 Lionel Messi’s Solo Goal Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Match: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Year: 2011

2011 Views: 14,440,000 Zinedine Zidane’s Volley Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Match: Real Madrid vs. Leverkusen

Real Madrid vs. Leverkusen Year: 2002

2002 Views: 13,440,000 Lucas Moura’s Last-Second Goal Club: Tottenham

Tottenham Match: Tottenham vs. Ajax

Tottenham vs. Ajax Year: 2019

2019 Views: 12,294,000 Gareth Bale’s Bicycle Kick Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Match: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool Year: 2018

2018 Views: 8,472,000 Sergio Ramos’s Last-Minute Header Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Match: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Year: 2014

2014 Views: 7,861,000 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Last-Minute Winner Club: Manchester United

Manchester United Match: Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich Year: 1999

1999 Views: 5,834,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Quick Corner Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Match: Liverpool vs. Barcelona

Liverpool vs. Barcelona Year: 2019

2019 Views: 5,582,000 Mohamed Salah’s Chip Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Match: Liverpool vs. Roma

Liverpool vs. Roma Year: 2018

2018 Views: 4,132,000

These goals have captivated millions worldwide, reflecting the enduring excitement and drama of the UEFA Champions League.