Most Viewed Champions League Goals Revealed

Roger A. Agana
Champions League
Champions League

A recent study ranks the top Champions League goals by their view count, showcasing iconic moments from football history.

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bicycle Kick
    • Club: Real Madrid
    • Match: Real Madrid vs. Juventus
    • Year: 2018
    • Views: 43,575,000
  2. Neymar’s Critical Goal
    • Club: Barcelona
    • Match: Barcelona vs. PSG
    • Year: 2017
    • Views: 18,731,000
  3. Lionel Messi’s Solo Goal
    • Club: Barcelona
    • Match: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
    • Year: 2011
    • Views: 14,440,000
  4. Zinedine Zidane’s Volley
    • Club: Real Madrid
    • Match: Real Madrid vs. Leverkusen
    • Year: 2002
    • Views: 13,440,000
  5. Lucas Moura’s Last-Second Goal
    • Club: Tottenham
    • Match: Tottenham vs. Ajax
    • Year: 2019
    • Views: 12,294,000
  6. Gareth Bale’s Bicycle Kick
    • Club: Real Madrid
    • Match: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
    • Year: 2018
    • Views: 8,472,000
  7. Sergio Ramos’s Last-Minute Header
    • Club: Real Madrid
    • Match: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
    • Year: 2014
    • Views: 7,861,000
  8. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Last-Minute Winner
    • Club: Manchester United
    • Match: Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich
    • Year: 1999
    • Views: 5,834,000
  9. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Quick Corner
    • Club: Liverpool
    • Match: Liverpool vs. Barcelona
    • Year: 2019
    • Views: 5,582,000
  10. Mohamed Salah’s Chip
    • Club: Liverpool
    • Match: Liverpool vs. Roma
    • Year: 2018
    • Views: 4,132,000

These goals have captivated millions worldwide, reflecting the enduring excitement and drama of the UEFA Champions League.

