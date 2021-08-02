Mother and child found dead in a nearby bush at Loho

An unknown woman and her child have been found dead in a nearby bush at Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

The woman was aged about 45 while the child was aged about four years, according to Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) who briefed the GNA about the incident.

A visit to the scene of the incident by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed a bag containing cloths placed beside the corpses.

Police personnel from the Nadowli-Kaleo Police Command, a Medical Doctor and the Nadowli-Kaleo District Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer were at the scene.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, Mr Benjamin Kobina Kunfiri Bukari, the Assembly Member for Loho Electoral Area, said two women went to the bush on Friday evening to fetch firewood and in the process they chanced on the dead bodies and reported to elders of the community.

“The elders asked us to go and find out if the report is true. So we the young ones went, that was around 2000 hours, and realised it was true.

“We couldn’t recognise them because they were decomposed, so I informed the police about it, and they came this morning. Because the bodies are decomposed, they (the police) decided that we should burry them (the dead bodies) here”, he added.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Dr. Ephraim Ocloo from the Nadowli-Kaleo District Hospital disinfected the bodies and they were buried under the supervision of the Nadowli-Kaleo District Environmental Health Officer, Madam Jocelyn Musah because they were decomposed beyond recognition.

The police have commenced investigations.

The Doctor has promised to submit a report to us”, the Police PRO added.