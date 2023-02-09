Mother and Eight-month daughter killed in accident in Bolgatanga

A mother and her eight-month daughter have been killed in an accident on Bolgatanga-Navrongo highway in the Upper East Region.

The accident involved a DAF articulated truck with registration number GT 5684 W loaded with onions and a tricycle (Motorking) with registration number M-20-UE-647 in which the deceased were traveling.

It happened at the intersection of the malfunctioning traffic light close to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) off the Tamale-Bolgatanga-Navrongo highway at about 1700,

The DAF articulated truck was moving from the direction of Navrongo towards Tamale when it crashed with the tricycle at the junction which was also moving from the Bolgatanga main station towards Tanzui near the Ghana News Agency Building.

The baby died on the spot but the mother, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Upper East Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the DAF articulated truck is currently in police custody assisting in investigation.