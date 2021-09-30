Mother of 11 rendered homeless by rain at Kpatoarigu Community

Madam Safia Abu, a widow and a mother of 11 children in the Kpatoarigu community of the Mamprugu-Moagduri District of the North East Region has been rendered homeless after a heavy downpour accompanied by windstorm collapsed their house last Sunday.

The house was said to have been constructed earlier this year with mud and included ten bed rooms, silos, a kitchen and a hen coop roofed with zinc and thatch.

The widow and children are presently staying in a detached storeroom.

Madam Abu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said apart from the sleepless nights she had been going through with her children, they had no place to keep some of their belongings which they managed to save.

“We don’t have any place to lay our heads, let alone to keep some of our belongings we managed to secure, they are left at the mercy of the weather and we have since been suffering after the collapse of our house.

“I’m not even talking about being comfortable but the place that I stay with my children is unable to contain us,” she added.

Madam Safia said their situation was hopeless as she could not afford to build a house and appealed to the government and kind hearted individuals and NGOs to help them.

“We are appealing to the Government and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to our aid and either build us a house to relief us of this dreadful condition or provide us with building materials,” she said.

She said she was yet to have any form of relief assistance from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) who visited the community earlier and assessed the situation.

The North East Region has so far recorded 12 deaths due to this year’s torrential rains and even though the rains are said to be receding in the Northern part of the country, it continues to cause havoc to farmlands, properties and houses.