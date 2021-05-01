The Mother of All Nations Foundation (MoANF) has successfully completed the “Impact2Impact”, an e-learning project aimed at unlocking the reading potential of kids at the basic school level.

Some 100 children from Nursery 1 and Primary 6 from selected schools in the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality benefited from the two-week programme using tablets for reading.

Addressing the media at the closing ceremony on Friday, 30th April, Executive Director of MoANF , Zico Abubakar Ishaq Newton said the impact of COVID-19 mounted pressure on the use of technology in learning, compelling educators to adopt the e-learning approach for teaching and learning.

According to him, “We believe no child should be left behind in this massive transformation in the educational sector.”

He opined the right materials were used to help improve their comprehension by using critical thinking techniques to keep them engaged.

Mr. Zico Abubakar further explained that the children were put in groups in line with their various classes with facilitators taking them true daily tasks throughout the period.

“After each day’s reading lessons, every facilitator organized tests for their students to assess their understanding of what had been studied,” he added.

However, the “Impact2Impact” project was in partnership with Achievers’ Ghana who supported with their reading tablets.

Source: Abdul- Hanan