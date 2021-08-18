Mother of late Queen appears before Council for invoking curses

Drama unfolded in Sunyani on Tuesday, when the Eldest Royal of the Boahenkokor family, kingmakers of the Sunyani Traditional Area appeared before the Judicial Committee of the Traditional Council.

Nana Yaa Anima Apraku, 100 years, and over and the mother of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa II, the queen-mother of Sunyani was at the council to answer charges on a curse she allegedly invoked on some members of the traditional council.

The Gyaase Division of the Traditional Area dragged Nana Apraku to the Council for allegedly invoking curses on Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, and some key members of the Gyaase family, following the recent enstoolment of a new queen-mother of Sunyani.

Nana Nkrawiri II announced and enstooled Nana Akosua Dua Asor Brayie II, as the new queen-mother of the Area on August 2, 2021.

She succeeded Nana Nyamaa II, who died on August 1, 2019.

Since then tensions had been mounting in the traditional area, as some members of the Boahenkokor Royal Family, headed by Nana Apraku insisted, and challenged the legitimacy of the new queen-mother.

They alleged the paramount chief unilaterally picked and installed his favourite as the successor to the late queen-mother.

But, Nana Apraku, clad in red hand bands, and heard gear was said to have walked to the Sunyani New Palace, on August 11, this year, invoked several curses on the Omanhene, some key members of the Gyaase family, and sealed the curses with two bottles of schnapps.

At its hearing, Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem II, the Kurontihene of Sunyani, said the traditional council had banned any form of curse, and it was an offence for anybody within the Sunyani Traditional Area to do so.

Responding, Nana Apraku who spoke through a linguist admitted though she was at the palace, her action was not a curse, insisting until the paramount chief, who is also her brother was present, nothing could force her to explain her motives.

Upon realising Nana Apraku’s entrenched position, the judicial committee however adjourned the hearing, till Friday August 20.

Meanwhile, the situation at the palace was tense up amidst heavy armed police presence as several royals of the Boahenkokor royal family accompanied Nana Apraku to the palace.

Source: Dennis Peprah