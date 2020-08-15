The Sekyere East Mother-to-Mother Support Groups have begun an outreach programme to communities to educate other mothers on the need to observe COVID-19 hygiene protocols to safeguard the lives of their children.

Their outreach follows a trainer-of-trainers workshop organised for the leaders of the group under a response strategy on COVID-19 by World Vision Ghana.

The training seeks to empower community members to adapt and to contain the spread of the virus.

Madam Afia Achiaa, President of the Mother-to-mother Support Group in Feyiase, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said members visit homes of new and old mothers to practically demonstrate hygiene etiquette and how to care specially for the babies using their local dialects for the education to give them better understanding.

“We take them through issues including the symptoms of COVID-19, the steps to take when they experience some of them and the need to continuously breastfeed the baby should the mother contract the virus,” she said.

She explained that homes that do not have handwashing spot were assisted by the group to set up a simple handwashing facility such as tippy-tap for the household.

“So after the training, we do go to various households to engage mothers on the need to have handwashing facilities in their homes to ensure children do wash their hands and the need for personal hygiene,” she said.

She added that the group raised money from their ‘Savings for Transformation” fund to purchase hand sanitizers and nose masks for breastfeeding mothers.

Ms Rachael Amponsah, a Breastfeeding mother and a mother of three told the Ghana News Agency that despite not being part of the group the education had shown her the best practices in ensuring the good wellbeing of her children.

“My children do not often get sick as they used to in the past all because of the education from the mother support group which has reduced the financial burden on the family,” she said.

Madam Rosemond Owusu Ansah, a community health nurse and Mother-to-mother Support Group facilitator, in an interview said, their basic health education has been well received by some mothers which have improved the wellbeing of the Children.

“Nowadays mothers do not even come to the health facility to seek ways of improving their children’s wellbeing because the support groups do embark on a sensitization program, which is well understood by other mothers.

“I must commend World Vision for its efforts in mobilizing and sustaining the groups especially during this pandemic,” she said.

Mr Patrick Adams, the Sekyere East Cluster Health Officer of the WVG, said the initiative under the WVG response strategy seeks to disseminate information to mothers in their remote areas and build resilience was taking place in 10 communities in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

He said the trainer of trainers, which was being jointly done by the WVG and Ghana Health Service, had a component that tackles issues relating to stigmatizing, stress, and wellbeing.