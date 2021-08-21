Mother Viola, Uncle Red and family end visit to Ghana

Mother Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis (Uncle Redd) and family have ended their nine-day visit to Ghana fully sponsored by Our Black Truth and with support from the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) and Ghana Tourism Authority.

The visit was a dream come true for the two elderly survivors of the Tulsa, Oklahoma Black Wall Street massacre and family and would return to their homes in the United States on 21st August, 2021.

At a news conference in Accra, Dr Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director Diaspora Affair’s office of the President, expressed her gratitude to Mother Viola, Uncle Redd and family for coming to the country.

She acknowledged the strength they had showed even at their old age showing that there was no limit to age and whatever one set the mind to do was possible.

Dr Musah said their visit to the presidency was much appreciated and that the President was ever ready to have them home and had given them Ghanaian citizenship which make them Ghanaians now.

“We will pay you a visit in the United States as custom demand”, she added.

Ambassador Erieka Bennett, Diaspora African Forum said 55 African countries were under them and the headquarters was located in Ghana to help Ghanaians and Nigerians who wanted to travel outside.

She said their mission was to bridge the gap between Africans and those in the Diaspora, making sure they landed safely at their destinations, adding that there was an initiative for African Countries to trade among themselves.

Ambassador Bennett said Mother Viola Fletcher and family chose to visit Ghana among other African countries because Ghana represent Africa.

Mr Michael Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Our Black Truth Social Media said the platform was built to inform and educate Africans and Africa descended in the Diaspora, and created a platform for them to be seen as who they really were.

He said “It is a place where your concerns, issues and ideas would be recognised and respected and all people are welcome to join.”

Mr Thompson said the Diaspora should come together as one people to excel and move forward to create history for our children.

Mother Viola Fletcher and family said they were grateful and honoured for the love shown them and wish to come back over and over again, saying there was the need to promote unity, support for each other and share ideas to grow African Americans in the continent.

Some places visited by Mother Viola Fletcher, Uncle Red and family visited included; Sankofa Wall, Dubois Centre, Osu Dungeon and Nigeria. There was a naming ceremony that was held for them to have Ga names and were also made queen and King at Nigeria, Igbo.