MotherCare Orphanage receives donation from Agona West NPP Women’s Wing

The Agona West Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented assorted food items and soft drinks to the Mothercare Orphanage at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The items were four bags of rice, 40 packs soft drinks, 20 boxes of tinned tomatoes, packs of toilet rolls, 20 packs of bottled water, boxes of biscuits, cakes and toffees.

Mrs Florence Yamoah, the Agona West Constituency Women Organiser, who presented the items, said it was important that people who have been blessed to also put some smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in society, such as children.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, especially on the Boxing Day, we as the Women Wing of the NPP in the Agona West decided to celebrate the day with the children at the orphanage,” she stated.

Mrs Yamoah said: “It is better to give than to receive; the more you give; the more you receive, as stated by the Bible.”

She appealed to the well to do Ghanaians, philanthropists, non-governmental organisations to extend support to the less-privileged children who through no faults of theirs found themselves in the orphanage.

“I want to urge Ghanaians not wait for Christmas before donating to the orphans but should be a regular affair to help in the development of the unfortunate children.”

Mr Kofi Osei, Agona West Communication Director of NPP, commended the Women’s Wing (Obaatanpa Group) for donating to the orphanage to show their love to the children.

He said the government under President Nana Akufo Addo was poised to provide so many social interventions that would benefit needy children in the country.

Mr Osei said the determination of the NPP to break the eight was obvious to continue the good governance that would care for ordinary Ghanaians in society.

He called on institutions both private and public to donate to orphans, who have not committed any offence but were in such conditions due to certain circumstances.

Ms Barbara Arthur, Director of the Orphanage, said the world was going through turbulent economic crisis but the Home needed more assistance to support the upkeep of the children.

She said there were 70 children of varying ages, with a four-month-old among them, and called on groups, philanthropists, financial institutions and others in the Agona West Municipality to donate generously to sustain the kids.