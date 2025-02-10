Mother’s Bravery Thwarts Owl Attack, Saving Son in KpareKpare

In the quiet farming community of KpareKpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, a dramatic incident unfolded that has left locals both astonished and reflective.

Madam Sena Gamade, a resident of the community, recounted how her quick thinking and deep faith saved her five-year-old son from a vicious owl attack—a moment that could have ended in tragedy.

For over two years, the young boy had been plagued by mysterious ailments, including persistent facial swelling and a recent dislocated thigh, despite numerous medical treatments. Desperate for answers when conventional methods failed, Madam Gamade sought help from a traditional bonesetter in the nearby village of Okuma-Akura. That journey eventually led her to Pastor Emmanuel Nyande of the Christ Mountain Power Ministry, whose intervention offered a new, albeit unconventional, hope. According to Madam Gamade, the pastor revealed that her son’s soul had been sold in a spiritual realm, a revelation that set the stage for intense prayers and a fervent plea for divine assistance.

The miraculous narrative took an unexpected turn the following day. As her son stepped away to attend nature’s call, an owl suddenly swooped down from a nearby tree and attacked him, its sharp talons threatening to do irreparable harm. In a moment that would be etched in the memories of all who witnessed it, Madam Gamade did not hesitate. With remarkable courage, she leapt into action, wrestling the owl away from her son in a desperate bid to save him. Her struggle was fierce and determined, a display of maternal instinct that quickly drew the attention of neighbors. They rushed to the scene, ultimately subduing and killing the owl.

In a symbolic act meant to underscore the triumph of good over evil, the community took the dead bird to the local chapel, where it was burned. For many, this dramatic episode is more than just a tale of survival—it is seen as a powerful testament to the strength of faith and the resilience of a mother’s love in the face of inexplicable challenges.

Local observers have noted that the incident, blending elements of the natural world with deep-rooted spiritual beliefs, raises broader questions about how communities navigate crises that defy easy explanation. While some may view the attack as a bizarre twist of fate, others see it as a call to acknowledge the profound impact of faith and personal courage in overcoming adversity.

In KpareKpare, the memory of this event serves as a reminder that sometimes, extraordinary courage is required to protect the most vulnerable, and that even in the midst of mystery and hardship, hope and determination can prevail.