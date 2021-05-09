On the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day, Mrs Lordina Mahama, former First Lady, has congratulated women in the country for their selfless contributions to nation building.

Mrs Mahama, who is also the President of the Lordina Foundation, said: “It is another opportunity to celebrate and honour our cherished mothers.

“I celebrate the hardworking and selfless matrons and staff of orphanages across the country.

“They have dedicated their lives to nurturing and caring for the young ones in their care.”

She also extended her appreciation to female frontline workers who had “fearlessly” been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I must also celebrate all single mothers, single fathers and guardians performing the role of mothers,” she said.

“Continue your good works and know that your hard work will never go unrewarded.”