Child Health

Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate on Tuesday held the 2021 Child Health Promotion celebration at Kpotame, Tema Manhean, with a call on mothers to patronize health services provided by the Ghana Health Service.

The programme, which seeks to revive child health services, was on the theme: “sustaining child health services in the midst of COVID–19 pandemics.”

Speaking to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event at Tema, Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, said the event sought to create awareness in the community for parents to know that the child health promotion was still ongoing.

She reminded parents of other services Ghana Health Service offer, which included growth monitoring, immunization, weight weighing, vitamin A supplementation, nutrition counselling, and height checking, among others.

Dr Quartey said COVID-19 was not completely gone and there was the need to continue to talk about the protocols and the preventive measures.

She noted that the second batch of the COVID-19 vaccination will be held from May 19th to 26th and advised those who took the first vaccine to go for the second jab.

She advised Ghanaians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols and to go for the vaccine because it is safe.

Dr Quartey gave the assurance that even though the COVID-19 pandemic was still a threat, Child Health Centres were provided with the needed logistics to ensure that health officials and parents adhere to the laid down protocols to protect the children.

