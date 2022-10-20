Mother’s Shea empowers rural women in four communities with motorkings

Mother’s Shea limited, producers of premium quality Shea Butter and African Black soap has supported rural women in four communities in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region with motorkings.

The empowerment scheme is aimed at motivating the women to double up their efforts in the picking and gathering of Shea nuts and assist them carryout their daily self help livelihood support routines.

At a short ceremony to hand over the machines, Theophile Bama, the supply Chain Manager of Mother’s Shea said their company works directly with the women as cooperatives through the various communities and from time-to-time try to find solutions to their social problems.

He disclosed that they got financial support from Global Shea Alliance to purchase the motorkings, adding that, Global Shea Alliance has a target of helping 600 women groups in the West Gonja Municipal.

According to him, they carefully selected the beneficiary communities based on the quantity of nuts the company got from the twenty-four(24) groups they were currently working with, revealing that this year, Global Shea Alliance is not directly involved in buying Shea nuts but has gotten a buyer for all nut reserves.

He said hitherto, they had supported the women with 200 boots, 200 hand gloves, four first aid boxes and smart phones to aid them in their Shea picking and running their cooperatives.

In handing over the keys of the motorkings to the four beneficiary communities, the Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham admonished the women to take very good care of the machines so that they live to serve the intended purpose.

He said unity and respect for dissenting views among the women is key to keeping the cooperatives running.

From the Samakuse Cooperative consisting of ten communities, Kpiri community and Sori Number 1 were lucky to be selected as beneficiaries of the motorking support and from the Kanyitiwale Cooperative consisting of 14 groups, Tailorpe and Busunu communities received their share of the motorkings.

The Assemblyman said he was particularly happy that women from one of his communities(Kpiri) were getting one of the motorkings, stressing that,it will go a long way to ameliorate the plight of the women in hunting and gathering nuts among other livelihood activities.

He pledged to always be there for the women in a collective effort to address their vulnerabilities, whilst advocating for a better price for Shea nut and a designated regulatory body for the Shea nut industry to guarantee better pricing and value addition.

He pledged the continuous commitment and working ties of his communities to Mother’s Shea for future mutual benefits.

Mark Osman Mbamba, the Northern Area Manager of Mother’s Shea encouraged the women to keep up the spirit of perseverance and unity, adding that, Mother’s Shea will always be there for them.

He said the women have been committed to Mother’s Shea for year’s and hence, the need for the intervention.

He reiterated the point the Assemblyman made on the need for proper maintainance of the motorkings so as to motivate Mother’s Shea to do more for them in the future.

Kichitowura Hudu thanked the women for the many years of committed service to Mother’s Shea which he indicated had eventually paid off.

He encouraged the women to remain united and keep working together….

Jennifer Atinga and Lansani Fati, Chairperson’s of Sakuse Cooperative and Kanyitiwale Cooperative respectively expressed gratitude to Mother’s Shea and their partners for the intervention.

They prayed for a continuous cordial working relationships for future mutual benefits.