Some mothers have welcomed the proposal by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to extend maternity leave to four months if it wins the 2020 elections.

The mothers, however, asked that the leave period be made six months from the current three months.

The NDC at its 2020 manifesto launch in Accra on Monday, announced that it would extend maternity leave from three months to four months and introduce seven days paternity leave.

Scores of women in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the intervention, said though the four months maternity leave was a step in the “right direction,” it was not enough.

Ms Edna Quansah, a mother and a formal sector worker, said “the three months, honestly is not enough for mothers who were even advised to do exclusive six months breastfeeding.

“After three months, you’ll have to leave your child behind because you have to go to work which is equally important. Imagine leaving your kids behind and have to do exclusive breastfeeding. It is really tedious and hectic.

“For the NDC to extend the maternity leave to at least four months is a step in the right direction,” Ms Quansah stated.

Mrs Nihad Usuf, a Staff of Pharmanova Pharmaceutical, in Accra, also noted that though the idea was laudable, she expected “more than the four months.“

Mrs Diana Agyarko, another mother, described the leave extension as “a good initiative, “saying women go through a lot of physical, psychological and emotional changes after birth.

She said “some women go through Caesarean Section and may not have regained or healed completely after three months due to complications …so we need more months.”

Mrs Ayisha Wortey, also a mother, lauded the initiative and said “adding one month to the three months gives us another opportunity in taking good care of the baby before resuming work”.

Mrs Audrey Lartey, a middle-aged woman said the extension would promote exclusive breastfeeding.