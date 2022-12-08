MoTI inaugurates the National Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Advisory Council

Ghana is currently implementing the EU-Ghana interim EPA, a trade and development agreement, signed and ratified in 2016. The agreement seeks to promote trade by reducing trade barriers and tariffs imposed on imports of products originating in the EU and Ghana.

On the 7th of December 2022, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry – Hon. Herbert Krapa inaugurated a 14-member National EPA Advisory Council. This forms part of the institutional arrangements for the implementation of the EPA.

Institutions on the Council include MFARI, MOFA, FAGE, Customs Division of GRA, GEPA, GSA, among others.

The responsibility of the Advisory Council is to monitor the progress of Ghana’s iEPA and Accompanying Measures and providing strategic guidance on project implementation and compliance with applicable legislation, regulations and standards.

The Council is chaired by the Minister for Trade and Industry and is scheduled to meet twice in a year.