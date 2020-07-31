The Sege District Police Command has arrested a 33-years old motor mechanic, Jerry Sheriff for allegedly possessing 107 wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a swoop led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Aboagye.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, DSP Aboagye said the Police gathered information about someone peddling and dealing in narcotics in the area adding that their investigation led to the arrest of the said man who happened to be Sheriff.

“We had information that he has been dealing in narcotic drugs so police organized themselves led by myself and we arrested him in a hideout”

