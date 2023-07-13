Motorcare appointed official Ford distributor-partner in Uganda

Ford and Salvador Caetano expanded their partnership to Uganda and appointed Motorcare as their new distributor partner, and sole official importer-dealer, in Uganda.

Motorcare Uganda and its cumulated experience, strong market knowledge and commitment to service excellence will provide Ford customers in Uganda with the highest standards of Ford products, services, and support.

“We are delighted to welcome, again, Salvador Caetano Group to the Ford family,” said Achraf El Boustani, Managing Director Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa at Ford Motor Company. “We are confident that this new step with Salvador Caetano offers the Ford brand a vital opportunity to gain market share in Kenya and Uganda.

The Ford/Caetano partnership will continue to serve loyal customers through a range of products and services, offering both professionalism and satisfaction, as customer satisfaction is always our priority.

We will be standing close to our partners to face this exciting new opportunity. Our main objective is to give to our Ugandan customers the best-in-class experience and service, meeting Ford’s standards.”

Gabriel Almeida, COO of Salvador Caetano, confirms: “We are thrilled to be appointed as Ford’s new distributor-partner in Kenya and Uganda. Salvador Caetano is looking forward to strengthening our long-term partnership with Ford on the African continent and remain committed to delivering some of the best vehicle ownership experiences to Ford customers.

Our appointment of Motorcare in Uganda, as our national dealer-partner, secures the customers and market a professional and personal service in sales and after sales.”

Mads Kjaer, Chairman of Motorcare Uganda states: “It’s our priority to service all the existing Ford customers and welcome them to Motorcare as the new Ford dealer for Uganda.

Our new showroom for Ford is ready to open 1st August and with a dedicated team to service the customers and market with the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ford Everest being launched for the first time in Uganda. We thank Ford Motor Company and Salvador Caetano for the trust they have placed in us as the Uganda dealer-partner.”