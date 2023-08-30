Motorcycle-powered irrigation machine steals show at Malawi’s agricultural fair

A display of creativity that is likely to revolutionize irrigation farming stole the show at the 19th National Agricultural Fair held in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre on Aug. 24-26.

The fair showcased cutting-edge farming technologies and products. An irrigation machine powered by a standard motorcycle drew particular attention due to its unconventional design.

The masterminds behind this inventive concept in Malawi are Chimango Kagwira and Andrew Nkoloma, founders of Farming 4 Passion, a local entity.

The ingenious setup involves connecting a pump to the motorcycle’s drive shaft, with power seamlessly transmitted to the pump through a system of gears and pulleys.

“Our objective is to enhance irrigation practices for farmers. By repurposing a motorcycle engine, we’ve devised an accessible, eco-friendly solution,” Kagwira told Xinhua in an interview.

According to the innovator, the irrigation machine efficiently irrigates vast fields, covering more than four acres (about 1.62 hectares) with less fuel supply.

The cost of the pump is 415 U.S. dollars, less expensive compared to other similar items commonly used in Malawi, and a farmer is supposed to buy the motorbike separately.

The unique irrigation system has left farmers and agricultural experts spellbound due to its efficiency and affordability.

“I’ve dedicated years to farming, yet I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kassim Osman, a local farmer, told Xinhua. “The influence of technology on even the most fundamental aspects of agriculture is truly remarkable.”

A renowned agricultural analyst in Malawi Tamani Nkhono has commended the innovation for its potential to revolutionize farming methodologies.

“In the face of a booming global population, innovations of this caliber play a pivotal role in sustaining food production without undue strain on resources,” Nkhono said. “This irrigation machine is a game-changer; it exemplifies how diverse technologies can synergize to benefit agriculture.”

The utilization of motorbike-powered water pumps dated back to the early 2000s. While this affordable innovation has gained substantial traction in regions like Asia, particularly in China and India, its adoption within Africa remains relatively limited.

Beyond its role in water distribution, the motorcycle-propelled irrigation machine underscores the boundless potential harbored by unconventional concepts.

As the curtain fell at the agricultural fair, one fact remained crystal clear: the fusion of a motorcycle and an irrigation machine has inaugurated a new chapter in Malawi’s farming practices.

With visionary minds like Chimango’s leading the way, the future of Malawi’s agricultural sector appears promising, embracing innovations that amplify productivity and unveil limitless prospects.