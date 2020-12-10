Some streets in Tamale have been filled to capacity as NPP supporters clad in NPP branded shirts and paraphernalia jubilate and jam to loud music.

Motorists have been spotted riding carelessly at crossroads within the Tamale Central, and excited over the Party’s victory in the just ended Presidential elections, with little care about their safety, traffic rules and regulations.

Major streets in the central business area were blocked, causing night traffic, while they engaged in uncontrolled jubilation in the absence of security personnel.

Streets like Lamashegu, Dungu, and fuoh have been calm and almost empty.

Other party supporters including some NDC members joined the jubilation as mark of tolerance and reconciliation.

Mr Alhassan Yakubu, an NDC sympathizer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said although the NPP Presidential candidate had been declared winner in the Presidential election, it takes consolation of having majority in Parliament.