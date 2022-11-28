Mount Horeb Prayer Center set to hold ‘EXTRA OIL: POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS’ on Saturday

Mount Horeb Victorious Church International owners of Mount Horeb Prayer Center is set to hold the much anticipated ever prayer gathering dubbed “EXTRA OIL: POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS, THE FINAL ENCOUNTER FOR 2022.”

The event which comes off this Saturday 3rd December 2022 at the Headquarters in Mamfe Akuapem Eastern region, will draw thousands of Christians among others from all walks of life.

You don’t ever want to miss out in this final encounter of the year 2022.

The program is scheduled to start from 8:00 AM Saturday Morning. Make a Date!!

The Founder and General Overseer of Mount Horeb Prayer Camp, Prophet Paul Kweku Nii Okai, who doubles as the host will be in full action to offer a glimmer of hope to the participants and attendees through the power of God in these unpromising economic times.

The day is also expected to offer healing to the sick and broken as well as touching lives that have long been held in evil bondage.

Established on 23rd JUNE 1993, Mount Horeb Prayer Centre has 25 Affiliates Branches worldwide. It is a Deliverance and Prophetic Ministry.

This ministry through the Prophet of God Paul Kweku Nii Okai, over the years, has brought healing, restoration, comfort, relief and cheer to people who need them the most, even in the midst of stress and hopeless crushing difficulties.

The Ministry has helped people with challenges to cling to God with a renewed mindset, spirit and strength through the power of Christ Jesus.