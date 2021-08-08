Mount Mary College of Education wins Inter-Universities French Quiz Competition

Mr. Felix Asare Odonkor, Head of French Department at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to learn the French Language as Ghana was surrounded by francophone countries.

Mr. Odonkor made the appeal at the maiden edition of inter-University French Quiz hosted by the Association Des Etudiants De Francais (ASSEF-UEW), Faculty of Foreign Languages and Communication, Department of French Education of UEW, and also supported by French Embassy in Ghana.

The Quiz on the theme: “Improving the learning and speaking of French language and culture through diversity” was to promote the learning and speaking of French language through its cultural diversity of the week.

It was also to boost learner motivation in the study of French language, create a platform for socialization and sharing of valuable information among students learning French in Ghanaian Universities.

The competition was originally scheduled between five Institutions: UEW, University of Ghana, KNUST, UCC and Mount Mary College of Education, but for some reasons KNUST and UCC were unable to attend.

Three contestants each from UEW, UG and Mount Mary College of Education participated in the quiz, which attracted hundreds of audience from the participating schools.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement amidst chants from the supporters of the various schools for their representatives and at the end, Mount Mary College of Education placed first with 27.5 points amidst jubilation and received cash of GHC 1,500, plaque and French literature books.

University of Education Winneba placed second with 22 points and University of Ghana followed with 21 points.

They also took home GHC1,200 each, French literature books plaque, as their awards and also all the contestants received certificates of participation.

Mr. Odonkor advocated investments into the educational sector, particularly to have more French teachers, personnel and materials to aid the teaching and learning of the language.

“When it comes to the training and equipping students with the requisite knowledge and skills to go out and teach in various educational subjects in the country and even across the sub-African region, UEW cannot be left out”, he stated.

He therefore, called for more support to be channeled to the institution to continue with its already mandated work being executed to produce competent, committed and dedicated French teachers.

“I hope the quiz competition will increase the knowledge of the contestants of the participation schools knowledge in the learning and speaking of French.

Dr. Jaures Adebiaye from Alliance Francaise, Accra, who was the quiz master, took the contestants through five main thematic areas; “French linguistics and Grammar, Introduction of French and Francophone African literature, History and Civilization of French Language, French Oral expression and General Knowledge”.

Mr. Jerry Anxious Fianyo, President of ASSEF-UEW, earlier in his welcoming address, noted that the increasing importance of French language in Ghana and beyond and particularly in the corporate world, diplomatic cooperation, partnership and also in the educational sector made the acquisition of basic expression in French language necessary.

The organization of the Quiz Competition was consequently, to help promote the learning and speaking of French language in the Country, he added.