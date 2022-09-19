Mount Moriah celebrates 25th Anniversary

Members of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church have engaged in fun activities as part of the Church’s 25th anniversary celebrations

The congregants had a street procession with brass band music, games, Bible quizzes as well as cooking competition among the various generational groups.

The activities aimed at fostering unity among members of the church

The 25th anniversary celebration is on the theme: Celebrating the Lord’s Providence.

Mr Daniel Borquaye, Senior Presbyter at the Church who coordinated the fun day programme urged members of the church to demonstrate love towards one another and support the church’s vision of winning more souls for Christ

The members expressed excitement during the activities and also enjoyed the meals cooked by the various groups together

The Mount Moriah Congregation’ s 25th anniversary celebration is being marked with a year long planned activities including couples nights, youth and singles night, fun day activities among others

The 25th anniversary celebration will be climaxed with a thanksgiving service in November 2022.