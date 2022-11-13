Mount Moriah Congregation climax 25th anniversary with thanksgiving service

The Mount Moriah congregation of the Presbyterian Church, Danfa, on Sunday climaxed the 25th anniversary celebration of the church with a thanksgiving service

The occasion was used to raise funds for the church’s building projects where members donated money to thank God for His divine providence for the last 25 years.

Majority of the members clad in the 25th anniversary cloth, danced and praised God for his providence, mercies and grace.

The 25th anniversary celebration was on the theme: Celebrating the Lord’s Providence

Rev. Isaac Quist, Clerk of the Ga Presbytery, in a sermon, urged the congregants to continuously praise God for his providence.

He said the Mount Moriah Congregation was one of the fastest growing churches in the Ga presbytery and urged members to ensure that Jesus Christ was the centre of the celebrations.

Rev. Quist urged the members of the church to be united and work together in unity

Some members and non-members were awarded for their exemplary support and services towards the growth of the church.