Moussa Faki MAHAMAT condemns racial statements on Africans in Tunisia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki MAHAMAT has strongly condemned the shocking statement issued by Tunisian authorities targeting fellow Africans which go against the letter and spirit of the Organization and founding principles.

On behalf of the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa and the AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Amb Minata Samate, received the Permanent Representative of Tunisia accredited to the African Union for urgent consultations to register the African Union’s deep shock and concern at the form and substance of the statement targeting fellow Africans, notwithstanding their legal status in the country.

The Chairperson reminded all countries, particularly African Union Member States, to honour their obligations under international law and relevant African Union instruments to treat all migrants with dignity, wherever they come from, refrain from racialised hate speech that could bring people to harm, and prioritize their safety and human rights.

The Chairperson reiterated the commitment of the Commission to support the authorities in Tunisia in addressing migration challenges in order to make migration safe, dignified and regular.