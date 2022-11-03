Mouth-watering entertainment thrills awaits patrons at Hogbetsotso festival

A mouth-watering entertainment bill with musical thrills awaits patrons to this year’s Hogbetsotso festival by the people of the Anlo State.

Key expectations are Shatta Wale, Ghana’s popular and multiple award-winning dancehall artiste would mount the big stage on Friday at Eli Beach Resort, Tegbi in the Volta Region in an entertainment event dubbed ‘Hogbe Beach Rave’ as part of activities marking this year’s festival.

Chief One, Volta’s young and talented upcoming artiste together with others from the region such as Jah Phinga, Agbeshie, Gabanki, Sunshine Soldier among others would perform during the event which comes off on Saturday, November 5.

Mr. Silas Idan, the spokesperson of the festival, however revealed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the grand durbar of chiefs and people from the 36 States of the Anlo Land would precede the musical concert which is expected to kickstart from around 1900 hours.

This year’s festival would see Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom and many dignitaries in attendance.

Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Anlo in the Volta region of Ghana.

Some major Anlo towns include Anloga (capital), Keta, Kedzi, Vodza, Whuti, Srogboe, Tegbi, Dzita, Abor, Afiadenyigba, Anyako, Konu, Alakple, Atsito , Atiavi, Deʋegodo, Atorkor, Tsiame and many other villages.

The festival is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in the month of November at Anloga which is the customary and ritual capital of the Anlo state.

It is on the theme: Uniting for Development, sustaining our Unique cultural Commonwealth for future Generation.