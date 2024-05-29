Movement For Change Comprehensive Strategy to Transform the Cashew Industry 

In a landmark address at the Cashew Dialogue organized by Cashew Watch Ghana in Sunyani, The Bono Regional Anchor for Movement For Change (MFC), Mr. Francis Owusu-Ansah outlined an ambitious Movement For Change policy aimed at revolutionizing Ghana’s cashew industry.

This policy framework according to MFC, aims to bolster the capacity of all actors within the cashew value chain, ensuring maximum benefit for the nation and its stakeholders.

Key Provisions of the Policy:

1. Formation of a dedicated Cashew Board

Under the newly established Tree Crops Development Authority, a dedicated Cashew Board will be created. This board will be pivotal in overseeing and regulating the cashew industry, ensuring standardized practices, and boosting industry confidence.

2. Guaranteed Price for Cashew:

To stabilize the market and protect farmers’ incomes, the MFC Government will introduce a guaranteed price for cashew nuts. This move aims to reduce market volatility and provide a secure income for cashew producers.

3. Production Increase Goals:

The policy sets an ambitious target to increase cashew production from the current 230,000 metric tonnes to an impressive 1 million metric tonnes annually. This significant increase is expected to position Ghana as a leading player in the global cashew market.

Specific Interventions:

a) Youth and Women Empowerment:

The government will implement programs to attract more youth and women into cashew production and value addition activities. This focus on inclusivity aims to create sustainable livelihoods and promote gender equality within the agricultural sector.

b) Provision of Improved Seedlings and Agrochemicals:

To enhance productivity, farmers will receive improved cashew seedlings and necessary agrochemicals and fertilizers. This support is crucial for increasing yield quality and quantity.

c) Expansion of Cashew Cultivation Areas:

Efforts will be made to expand the land area under cashew cultivation. In collaboration with traditional authorities, the MFC government will form land banks, providing young farmers with easier access to land.

d) Accessible Agricultural Extension Services:

Agricultural extension officers will be made readily available to assist farmers in pest control and minimizing post-harvest losses. These services are essential for maintaining crop health and ensuring high-quality produce.

e) Skill Development and Financial Assistance for Youth in Processing:

Young individuals interested in cashew processing will be equipped with the necessary skills and financial assistance. This initiative aims to add value to cashew products within Ghana, boosting the local economy and creating jobs.

Mr. Owusu-Ansah emphasized that these measures are part of a broader strategy to make Ghana a powerhouse in the global cashew market. By investing in the entire value chain, from production to processing, the MFC government aims to create a sustainable and profitable cashew industry.

“This policy is not just about increasing numbers but about transforming lives. We are committed to ensuring that every stakeholder, especially our youth and women, benefits from the booming cashew industry,” said Mr. Owusu-Ansah.