Movement of Fulani Herdsmen from Sahara into Ghana poses security threat – Dr Musah Barry

The General Secretary of the Tabital Pulaaki International, Ghana Chapter Mr. Yakubu Musah Barry, said the risk involved in the movement of the Fulani Herdsmen from the Sahara area into the country during the dry season for farmlands where their cattle can graze describing is a security threat.

He noted that tge situation needed to be taken into critical consideration.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DKMNEWS.NET, Mr. Yakubu Musah Barry indicated that the Fulani herdsmen who are into rearing cattle must use the right channel in moving into the country by ensuring that the necessary authorities are made known of their missions of the migration to facilitate a peaceful atmosphere between the farmers, Nananom, stakeholders and the herdsmen.

Yakubu Musah Barry said the Ghana Immigration Service should be blamed for the selective and partial treatment of the Fulani herdsmen and the Indigenous of the country denoting that it is tantamount to marginalization which affects the peace and freedom of the Fulani herdsmen who settled in the present days of the country.

He pleaded with the Ghana Immigration Service and other security services to ensure equal treatment for the herdsmen and the indigenous to foster unity and peace among ourselves.

Mr. Yakubu Musah Barry detailed how the Fulani Herdsmen settled in Ghana over 400 years ago.

According to him, statements of many Ghanaians contemplating the validity of citizenship of the herdsmen must read the Constitution of the state to deduce who is a citizen and how one can become a Citizen of a state to ensure they seize the assertion that Fulani’s are not Ghanaians.

He said some of them settled in Ghana long ago before the Constitution was drafted.